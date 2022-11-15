Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $2,401,282.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 14th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $2,770,589.76.
- On Friday, October 7th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,948,171.52.
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $3,124,705.60.
- On Monday, September 12th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $3,453,677.12.
- On Friday, September 9th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $3,456,296.32.
Cloudflare Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,344,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,592,427. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of -74.59 and a beta of 1.08. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on NET. Cowen cut their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.84.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
