Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $2,401,282.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $2,770,589.76.

On Friday, October 7th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,948,171.52.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $3,124,705.60.

On Monday, September 12th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $3,453,677.12.

On Friday, September 9th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $3,456,296.32.

Cloudflare Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,344,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,592,427. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of -74.59 and a beta of 1.08. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 325.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NET. Cowen cut their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.84.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

