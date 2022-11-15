Maxim Group Lowers GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Price Target to $3.00

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Maxim Group to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 279.75% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

GeoVax Labs Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of GOVX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 477,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,424,525. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.93.

Institutional Trading of GeoVax Labs

About GeoVax Labs

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in GeoVax Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GeoVax Labs by 104,042.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 413,047 shares in the last quarter. 25.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

