Maxim Group Lowers GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Price Target to $3.00

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Maxim Group to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 279.75% from the company’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.
GeoVax Labs Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of GOVX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 477,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,424,525. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.93.
Institutional Trading of GeoVax Labs
About GeoVax Labs
GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GeoVax Labs (GOVX)
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.