McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

Analysts at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s previous close.

MKC has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Activity

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

