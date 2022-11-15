McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,412 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 23.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.18. The stock had a trading volume of 155,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,669. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.12. The stock has a market cap of $197.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.