MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Up 26.9% in October

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the October 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
MDJM Trading Up 9.5 %
NASDAQ MDJH traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. 1,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,089. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84. MDJM has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $5.06.
MDJM Company Profile
