MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Up 26.9% in October

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the October 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MDJM Trading Up 9.5 %

NASDAQ MDJH traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. 1,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,089. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84. MDJM has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $5.06.

Get MDJM alerts:

MDJM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies.

Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.