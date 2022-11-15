MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Short Interest Up 20.2% in October

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the October 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

MDU Resources Group stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.05. 750,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MDU Resources Group has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average is $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About MDU Resources Group

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

