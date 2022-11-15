Mechanics Bank (OTC:MCHB) to Issue Dividend of $1,168.00

Mechanics Bank (OTC:MCHB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 1168.00 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of OTC MCHB remained flat at $25,000.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Mechanics Bank has a fifty-two week low of $25,000.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25,000.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25,000.00 and a 200 day moving average of $25,116.20.

Mechanics Bank provides various financial services for individual clients, and small and middle-market businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts. It also provides home and auto loans; term loans and lines of credit, multi-family lending, commercial real estate loans, owner-occupied real estate loans, equipment financing, and trade services and letters of credit; and small business administration loans.

