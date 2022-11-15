Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) PT Lowered to €0.62

Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVFGet Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at UBS Group from €0.68 ($0.70) to €0.62 ($0.64) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Mediaset España Comunicación from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mediaset España Comunicación has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.82.

Mediaset España Comunicación Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GETVF opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $5.37.

Mediaset España Comunicación Company Profile

Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃ­a de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.

