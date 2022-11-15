Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Short Interest Update

Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the October 15th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 975.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Melexis from €80.00 ($82.47) to €75.00 ($77.32) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Melexis from €80.00 ($82.47) to €90.00 ($92.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Melexis alerts:

Melexis Price Performance

Shares of MLXSF opened at $73.20 on Tuesday. Melexis has a 52-week low of $73.20 and a 52-week high of $73.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.45.

About Melexis

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company provides magnetic position, latch and switch, current, inductive position, tire monitoring, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.

Read More

