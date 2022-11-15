Meter Governance Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $41.92 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $41.92 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $2.51 or 0.00014939 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,695,347 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.42479485 USD and is up 9.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,091,908.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

