MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Purchased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,605 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 141,700 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.27 per share, with a total value of $4,997,759.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,239,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,713,127.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares in the company, valued at $12,003,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 141,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,997,759.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 64,239,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,713,127.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 447,630 shares of company stock valued at $15,495,284. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

MGM traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $38.46. The company had a trading volume of 277,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,014. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

