MGO One Seven LLC Buys 1,101 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $127.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.24. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

