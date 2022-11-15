MGO One Seven LLC Decreases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. raised its stake in Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 812.3% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on C. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.37. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

