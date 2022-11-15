MGO One Seven LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Medtronic by 167.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 49.1% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

MDT stock opened at $82.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $79.19 and a one year high of $119.94. The stock has a market cap of $110.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

