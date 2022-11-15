MGO One Seven LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,994,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IYW opened at $79.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.71. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

