MGO One Seven LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $312,000. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $1,190,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 238,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.04. The stock has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.