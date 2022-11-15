MGO One Seven LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000. MGO One Seven LLC owned about 0.11% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLTR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 167.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $72,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 117.9% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $87.02 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $77.57 and a twelve month high of $107.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.44.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.