MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 179 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 134.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 67.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $242.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.32. The company has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GD. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

