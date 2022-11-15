MGO One Seven LLC Sells 7,740 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,740 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 358,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,191,000 after acquiring an additional 55,413 shares during the period. Essex LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27,917.5% during the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,111 shares of company stock valued at $21,582,900. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $162.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.96. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

