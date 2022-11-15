Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.45.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.94. 4,947,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,072,166. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,306 shares of company stock valued at $290,310 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

