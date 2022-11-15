Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) Trading Down 4%

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2022

Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAXGet Rating) shares were down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.03 and last traded at C$9.08. Approximately 44,218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 50,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.86 target price on Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$431.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.08.

Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits, as well as by-products comprising antimony and silver. The company's principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp.

Recommended Stories

