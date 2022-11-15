Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) PT Lowered to $170.00

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Benchmark to $170.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MIDD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.17.

NASDAQ MIDD traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.04. The company had a trading volume of 702,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,678. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.37 and its 200 day moving average is $139.12.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 55.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 52.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 100.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Middleby in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Middleby in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

