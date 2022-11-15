Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Director Niall O’donnell Sells 32,109 Shares

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) Director Niall O’donnell sold 32,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $629,336.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,714,888 shares in the company, valued at $33,611,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Niall O’donnell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, November 11th, Niall O’donnell sold 174,121 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $3,480,678.79.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.03. 496,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,880. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $738.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $78,543,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,788,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,441,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,405,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,221.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,589,000 after purchasing an additional 641,804 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.