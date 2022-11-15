MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
MIXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
MiX Telematics Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $8.00 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $193.89 million, a PE ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.84.
MiX Telematics Company Profile
MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.
