MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

MIXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $8.00 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $193.89 million, a PE ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

