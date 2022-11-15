Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Moderna by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Moderna by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $179.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $376.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $174.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.93.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $6,361,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,661,772.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $1,652,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,447,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,376,815.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $6,361,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,661,772.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 570,436 shares of company stock worth $77,731,292. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

