Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $21,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 61.6% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP increased its position in Moderna by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after buying an additional 1,010,462 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,328,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Moderna Stock Performance

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 478 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $65,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $6,361,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $860,661,772.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $65,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 570,436 shares of company stock worth $77,731,292 over the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $179.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.74. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $376.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

