Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.26-$1.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDV. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Modiv in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Modiv in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on Modiv from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.30.

MDV stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. Modiv has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $89.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.0958 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Modiv by 1,706.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Modiv by 851.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Modiv in the second quarter worth $298,000. 21.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

