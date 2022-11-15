monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Increased to $138.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.47.

monday.com Stock Up 7.3 %

MNDY stock opened at $102.10 on Monday. monday.com has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $419.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in monday.com in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in monday.com in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

