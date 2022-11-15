Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,910,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the October 15th total of 11,840,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.36.
Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.10. 5,765,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,734,802. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.76.
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
