Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,910,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the October 15th total of 11,840,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.10. 5,765,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,734,802. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.76.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 33.4% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 874,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,931,000 after buying an additional 24,353 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 965,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,861,000 after purchasing an additional 41,276 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 86,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 36,577 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 712,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,065,000 after purchasing an additional 71,524 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

