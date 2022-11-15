Monero (XMR) Market Cap Reaches $2.38 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $130.54 or 0.00769875 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and $61.98 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,956.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00348844 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022458 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00121374 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.08 or 0.00619720 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00232951 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00242675 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,201,236 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

