Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 67.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,597 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Moody’s by 56.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,407,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,233,000 after purchasing an additional 868,456 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in Moody’s by 11.0% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after purchasing an additional 723,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,175,168,000 after purchasing an additional 555,419 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $173,147,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO opened at $293.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.09 and a 200-day moving average of $281.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $403.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 33.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCO. Raymond James cut their target price on Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Moody’s to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Argus reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.67.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

