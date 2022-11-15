Moog Inc (MOG.B) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on December 5th

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.
Moog Price Performance
Moog stock opened at $85.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.25. Moog has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $95.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.24.
About Moog
