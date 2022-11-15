Moog Inc (MOG.B) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on December 5th

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Moog Price Performance

Moog stock opened at $85.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.25. Moog has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $95.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.24.

Get Moog alerts:

About Moog

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.