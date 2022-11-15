Morgan Stanley Lowers Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target to 950.00

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2022

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGYGet Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from 1,000.00 to 950.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CABGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,188.00 to 1,117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 1,190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,160.00 to 1,070.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 835.00 to 915.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,027.83.

Carlsberg A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.05.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.