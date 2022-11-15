Morgan Stanley Lowers Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target to 950.00

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from 1,000.00 to 950.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CABGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,188.00 to 1,117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 1,190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 1,160.00 to 1,070.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Carlsberg A/S from 835.00 to 915.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,027.83.

OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.05.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

