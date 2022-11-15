MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MorphoSys from €26.00 ($26.80) to €28.00 ($28.87) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.
MorphoSys Trading Down 27.8 %
MOR opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $539.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.99. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.
Institutional Trading of MorphoSys
MorphoSys Company Profile
MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.
