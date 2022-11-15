MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MorphoSys from €26.00 ($26.80) to €28.00 ($28.87) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

MOR opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $539.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.99. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter worth $340,000. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

