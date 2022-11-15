Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Raised to $61.00 at Citigroup

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup to $61.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.31.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,867,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,105,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.34. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $133,003,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,202.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,843 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $85,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

