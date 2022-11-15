Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Shares Down 0.6%

Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR – Get Rating) shares fell 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 154.30 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 157 ($1.84). 12,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 66,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158 ($1.86).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Motorpoint Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 580.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 164.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 194.01. The stock has a market cap of £141.60 million and a P/E ratio of 826.32.

About Motorpoint Group

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and accessories; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 17 retail sites across the United Kingdom. It also operates Auction4Cars.com, a business-to-business online auction marketplace platform for selling part-exchange vehicles.

