Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-$0.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.00 million-$23.50 million.

Moving iMage Technologies Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of MITQ stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. Moving iMage Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.09.

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.62 million for the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%.

Institutional Trading of Moving iMage Technologies

About Moving iMage Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ Get Rating ) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.74% of Moving iMage Technologies worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.

Featured Stories

