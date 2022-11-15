MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

MSA opened at $137.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.86 and a beta of 0.97. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $108.75 and a fifty-two week high of $156.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 109.52%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

