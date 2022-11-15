Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Short Interest Up 16.7% in October

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLI. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:MLI traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $68.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,772. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $70.38.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $67,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,452.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,779,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,606,000 after buying an additional 64,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,341,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,510,000 after buying an additional 116,393 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,115,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,339,000 after buying an additional 22,162 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,069,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,034,000 after buying an additional 32,613 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,808,000 after buying an additional 48,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

