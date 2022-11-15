Multichain Price Hits $3.44 on Top Exchanges (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. During the last week, Multichain has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One Multichain token can now be purchased for approximately $3.44 or 0.00020363 BTC on exchanges. Multichain has a market cap of $63.10 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.06 or 0.00581680 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,107.57 or 0.30298779 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Multichain Token Profile

Multichain launched on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Multichain

According to CryptoCompare, “Multichain is a Router for web3. It is an infrastructure developed for arbitrary cross-chain interactions.Multichain was born as Anyswap on the 20th July 2020 to service the clear needs of different and diverse blockchains to communicate with each other. Each blockchain has its own unique services that it provides, its own community and its own development ecosystem.The solutions developed by Multichain allow almost all blockchains to inter-operate. There is no restriction to Ethereum like chains (e.g. Binance Smart Chain), or different Layer 2 chains requiring finality to Ethereum (e.g. Polygon), or a network of Parachains (e.g. Moonbeam in the PolkaDot system), or Bitcoin types of chain (e.g. Litecoin), or COSMOS chains (e.g. Terra). These are either now all integrated, or on course for integration. With support for all ECDSA and EdDSA encrypted chains, Multichain is almost universally applicable as an interoperable layer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multichain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multichain using one of the exchanges listed above.

