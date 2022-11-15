Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Reaches New 1-Year High at $291.40

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2 – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €291.40 ($300.41) and last traded at €289.40 ($298.35), with a volume of 310679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €289.00 ($297.94).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €257.71 and a 200-day moving average price of €236.84.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

