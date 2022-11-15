Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Shares Down 0.9%

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.73 and last traded at $13.79. 141,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 360,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average is $13.86.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

