Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,091 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,177 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,222 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Express Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express stock opened at $154.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

