Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 62 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 21.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.5% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,979.25 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,809.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,925.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $37.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKNG. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,441.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,638,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,833,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.