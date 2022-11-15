Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 151.1% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 24.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $95.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

