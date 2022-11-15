Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 2,285 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,049,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,418 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,551,295,000 after buying an additional 646,950 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,757 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Micron Technology by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $61.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.85.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.52.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

