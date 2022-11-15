Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,343 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $10,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 18.9% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 17.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 8.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Target by 6.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 71.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $173.26 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.81.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.22.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

