Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $12.76 Million Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $12,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Chart Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $131.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.54. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $242.59.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.23.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

