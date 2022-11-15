Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $13.17 Million Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,593 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $13,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,595,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,531,000 after acquiring an additional 68,770 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,060,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,149,000 after acquiring an additional 81,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,522,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,925,000 after acquiring an additional 83,366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 92.10%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.58%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

