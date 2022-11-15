Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $9.58 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 71.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Lam Research to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $480.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.32. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The firm has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.36 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

